There are a lot of banks that have online banking platforms that allow to login via PIN Sentry also called E.Identifier, but they are moving their platform towards mobile app banking. Some banks already work only via mobile app banking.

Few small banks are going against this trend by using smartcard security, mainly smartcard security based on EIDAS. But most of them are specialised banks. Are there big general banks that offer smartcard online banking and are not planning to phase it out?

Please avoid comments or answers over which is better. I only want to know if the option exists and will exist in the future.