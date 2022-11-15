Need a help for my brother. He said.

When I heard about the term "profit and loss account", I knew it was for taxes. However, after my research, I found out that it's an account used in finance to find the net worth. I want to understand more about this topic.

As a student of finance, I am required to take a course "Finance for Non-Finance Majors". In one of our first class sessions, we talked about profit and loss accounts. Professors gave us an example of what a company's profit and loss account can look like and explained how to calculate the net worth. In your own opinion what is Profit and Loss Account in Finance?