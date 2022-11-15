The first one is also known as the "October 1st Fiscal Quarter"

When I hear that phrase I assume that you are talking about the Fiscal quarters of the United States Federal Government. Because now it is mid-November 2022 the US government is in the first quarter of the 2023 Fiscal year. The last day of the Fiscal year 2023 will be September 30th 2023.

Many states use July 1st as the start of their Fiscal Year. The cities and counties in that state could follow the state calendar, of something else.

Companies can use whatever date they want for their Fiscal year starting date. They decide this when they are setting up their company. Once set, it is hard to change. Some companies have a specific reason for the using a particular time of the year to start their fiscal year. They might want to switch years after the end of the busy season for their company. Once company I used to work for used the end of January, which meant that in November 2022 they are just a few months from the start of the 2024 fiscal year for that company.