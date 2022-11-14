I bought an I bond on treasurydirect.gov and it was filled on 10/1. My understanding is that I bonds accrue interest monthly but when I login now it still shows the original principal value. This is true not only at the aggregate screens but even when I drill all the way down the holding details of the bond
They don't include the interest for the last 3 months until the holding period requirements are met. So you'll start seeing interest accruals in 3 months. After 5 years of holding they'll add the last 3 months interest as well.