XIRR function to calculate the money-weighted rate of return (MYRR) of my investment in "X Corporation" stock. X conducted a spinoff of "Y Corporation". Shareholders of X received one share of Y for each share of X that they own. Suppose the shares of Y closed at $10 on the first day of trading. If I owned 500 shares of X and received 500 shares of Y, do I consider the Y stock to be a similar to a $5000 cash dividend when calculating the MWRR for my investment in X? If not, how do I account for spinoffs when calculating MWRR?
How to deal with spinoffs when calculating money-weighted rate of return (MWRR) of a stock investment
1 Answer
IRR typically measures cash flows, so I would not do anything with the spinoff except adjust the ending value (last "cash flow") unless you actually sell the shares.
So if you get 500 shares of Y as a spinoff (plus I would expect that shares of X went down somewhat similarly), and you don't cash them out (otherwise that would be the cash flow), then I would add that to the terminal value when calculating IRR.