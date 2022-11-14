Forgive me if this is a stupidly basic question. I'm not a trained accountant, just a software developer. So the question is -

Is there a standard (or de facto standard) way for recording pending delivery of sold inventories?

There is this problem with the software that my company's using.

As an example, say Product A got sold and invoiced at Sep 30th, but the delivery of product only happened on next month of Oct 2nd. In the software, this is causing the Cost of Goods Sold expense to be recorded at a different accounting period of October, while the revenue is already recorded in September. (We're using perpetual inventory)

My company wants to keep revenue and COGS expense in the same period. And I assumed the way to go would be to have some kind of a liability account, say 'Deliverable Inventories' or something.

So that when invoicing happens, this account would be credited and COGS debited, immediately recording the expense at the time of invoice. When the actual delivery happens, the deliverable account will be debited and inventory account credited. Any difference in inventory valuation between invoice time and delivery time will also be additionally debited to COGS or some other expense account.

Changing this in the software we use might be a bit of pain. So I wanna make sure I'm getting things right first. Is it okay to do it the way I described? Thanks in advance!