I have an account for cryptocurrency (USDT) which is set up as a stock account, and sometimes I pay with USDT for different goods. The expense accounts have USD currency. How do I record in GnuCash that I have paid for something in USDT? I assume it must convert USDT to USD using the current sell price, but it doesn't happen. The stocks just disappear and expenses are not increased by the corresponding USD amount when I record sell transactions from the crypto account.