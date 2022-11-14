In the wake of the ongoing FTX debacle, I wonder the following: How can a retail investor check whether a cryptocurrency exchange is safe to use, at least minimize the risk?
By safe, I mean no losing one's money due to issues with the exchange.
Generally, you would want to look for regulatory insurances/assurances. In the US, for example, that would be SIPC. If the exchange or brokerage is a member of SIPC, the SIPC would provide some assurances that your assets would be recovered in case of failure or fraud.
Without any third party providing the assurances - your recourse would be conducting your own due diligence and auditing of the brokerage. Infeasible task for an individual investor, obviously.