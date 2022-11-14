0

In the wake of the ongoing FTX debacle, I wonder the following: How can a retail investor check whether a cryptocurrency exchange is safe to use, at least minimize the risk?

By safe, I mean no losing one's money due to issues with the exchange.

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

How can a retail investor check whether a cryptocurrency exchange is safe to use, at least minimize the risk?

Generally, you would want to look for regulatory insurances/assurances. In the US, for example, that would be SIPC. If the exchange or brokerage is a member of SIPC, the SIPC would provide some assurances that your assets would be recovered in case of failure or fraud.

Without any third party providing the assurances - your recourse would be conducting your own due diligence and auditing of the brokerage. Infeasible task for an individual investor, obviously.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.