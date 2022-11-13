I was looking at Vonovia, which has a debt/equity ratio of 123. One of its peers, Swiss Prime Site, has one of 87. LEG Immobilien has one of 93. At first sight, these all strike me as extremely high and risky levels of leverage, yet the fact this seems to common makes me wonder whether such ratios aren't all that extraordinary for the type at all. I've been told in the past that the firms have such leverage ratios because they're REITs, but as I understand them, the people who put money into a REIT are shareholders, so their contribution would count as equity rather than debt. To me that implies that these companies being REIT wouldn't explain such high leverage ratios. I suppose it's possible I fundamentally misunderstand how REITs work though.