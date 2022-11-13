Earlier this year I exercised (and held) ISOs my company offered. At the time, the FMV was fairly high but has since dropped. I am looking at selling my previously exercised shares and repurchasing them more than 30 days later. Here is an example (assuming a constant $12.50 share price in November & December):

Jan 15th: Exercise 1000 XYZ for $1/share with an FMV of $40/share

Nov 15th: Sell 1000 XYZ for $20/share

Dec 20th: Exercise 2000 XYZ for $1/share with an FMV of $20/share

This should result in a disqualifying disposition and I would owe regular income tax on $19,000 (1000 x ($20 - $1)); however, my ISO spread hasn't increased so my tax burden may not change by much. The upside is a bit of cash in my pocket and more shares purchased for the same tax obligation.

Unfortunately, I have two other events coming up that complicate this: ESPP share purchases and RSU vesting. If we reexamine the example with those two events added in:

Jan 15th: Exercise 1000 XYZ for $1/share with an FMV of $40/share

Nov 15th: Sell 1000 XYZ for $20/share

Nov 30th: Vest 50 RSUs (FMV $20/share)

Nov 30th: Purchase 950 XYZ for $18/share (10% discount)

Dec 20th: Exercise 2000 XYZ for $1/share with an FMV of $20/share

I found a couple of resources (mystockoptions.com and DRS Financial Partners) that indicate the Nov 30th events would likely make things much worse for me since my initial exercise paper gains ($39,000) would be treated as regular income instead of being limited to the actual gains ($19,000) due to the wash sale.

Can I simply sell both the RSUs and ESPP shares immediately to avoid being a wash sale, or does the purchase (or vesting) act itself turn the Nov 15th sale into a wash sale, regardless of subsequent disposition?

Additionally, I may be able to opt out of the ESPP purchase (TBD if that's a good idea), but I don't think I can opt out of RSU vesting. Would the RSU vesting alone trigger a wash sale for 50 shares, so 950 shares receive a disqualifying disposition and generate short-term capital gains?