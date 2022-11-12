I have single owner LLC taxed as S-Corp. I got an interesting question, let us say we have to keep some buffer amount to keep January expenses in the bank, how do we classify this for both accounting and taxation purpose for year 2022?

I am doing cash based accounting.

Based on what I read, it seems we keep this as "retained earning" (after paying the tax) (or) mark as profit distribution, but take the amount sometime mid February (by then we will get some payments from clients).

Any suggestions?