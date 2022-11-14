1

I recently bought a vessel and I want to ship it overseas from Florida USA.
I was told that I will be able to get my sales tax refunded if I make copies of it's title and bill of lading, then send the documents to tax collectors.
Is this a valid information? I cannot find much about it online.

Note: I live in Florida

  • It would be sales tax with the state of Florida. The IRS only handles Federal taxes.
    – mhoran_psprep
    yesterday
    Does this answer your question? Can I get US sales taxes refunded for electronics purchased while on vacation?
    – littleadv
    yesterday
    The dup'ed question is about New York, but it is generally the same answer for all the States. There's no general "sales tax exemption" for tourists, and in a very few cases where there is - you need to have all the documents at the time of purchase.
    – littleadv
    yesterday
    @Danny711 if you live in Florida then what's your claim? And again - it's not "the US government", sales taxes are collected by States and local municipalities. The US government has nothing to do with them.
    – littleadv
    yesterday
    If your friend needs you to buy the boat for him (why?), let him reimburse you for the tax. Consider it a convenience fee. Is this an actual friend, or someone you met online a month ago?
    – chepner
    3 hours ago

We have had a similar question, with a differnt sate, in the past. Remeber sales and use taxes are run by the states.

I went looking an found: Sales and Use Tax on Boats: Information for Owners and Purchasers

What is Taxable? Sales and Use Tax

All boats sold, delivered, used, or stored in Florida are subject to Florida’s sales and use tax, plus any applicable discretionary sales surtax, unless exempt. Florida boat dealers and brokers are required to collect tax from the purchaser at the time of sale or delivery.

So what exemptions are there?

Specific Exemptions
Boats Sold to Nonresidents

A boat sold by or through a registered dealer or broker to a purchaser who is a nonresident of Florida at the time of taking delivery of the boat in Florida is exempt. This exemption applies to the sale of a boat, including any accessories, but does not apply to the sale of a boat trailer

There are rules regarding how quickly the boat has to leave the state, if the purchaser is a non-resident.

But if you are resident, you are out of luck.

This exemption does not apply to a Florida resident, an entity in which the controlling person is a Florida resident, or a corporation in which any officers or directors are Florida residents

