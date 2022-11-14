We have had a similar question, with a differnt sate, in the past. Remeber sales and use taxes are run by the states.

I went looking an found: Sales and Use Tax on Boats: Information for Owners and Purchasers

What is Taxable? Sales and Use Tax All boats sold, delivered, used, or stored in Florida are subject to Florida’s sales and use tax, plus any applicable discretionary sales surtax, unless exempt. Florida boat dealers and brokers are required to collect tax from the purchaser at the time of sale or delivery.

So what exemptions are there?

Specific Exemptions

Boats Sold to Nonresidents A boat sold by or through a registered dealer or broker to a purchaser who is a nonresident of Florida at the time of taking delivery of the boat in Florida is exempt. This exemption applies to the sale of a boat, including any accessories, but does not apply to the sale of a boat trailer

There are rules regarding how quickly the boat has to leave the state, if the purchaser is a non-resident.

But if you are resident, you are out of luck.