Instead of applying DCF on stock price, I wish to apply the technique in order to find intrinsic value of a index since it resembles the behavior of the overall market. But, I'm very consumed what could the best approach be.
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Instead of applying DCF on stock price, I wish to apply the technique in order to find intrinsic value of a index since it resembles the behavior of the overall market. But, I'm very consumed what could the best approach be.