anyone know the answer to below multiple choice?

The buyer of 10 put options, with a strike price of 100 at CHF 8.00 (contract value 10) has the following risk?

  1. 80
  2. 4000
  3. unlimited
  4. 800
3
  • anyone know the answer to above question, its multiple choice
    – PTE Politics Truth and Economy
    18 mins ago
  • While homework (and similar) questions are allowed here, you're generally expected to show that you've put some effort into solving it yourself. Can you describe how you approached it and where exactly you got stuck?
    – glibdud
    15 mins ago
  • I think its 80. 10 put options, with a strike price of 100 at CHF 8.00 means you only risk the premium of CHF 8.00 x 10 =80 is that correct?
    – PTE Politics Truth and Economy
    13 mins ago

