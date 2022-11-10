Is it more financially efficient to take a lump sum of cash out of a deferred-tax retirement account (and pay income tax on it), or is it better to finance the purchase?

Given the following:

$200,000 in a deferred-tax retirement account (say in a 60/40 bonds/stocks portfolio)

$20,000 used car purchase price

5% finance rate

4% SWR (safe-withdrawal rate) taken as income from the retirement account

Sales tax not included in calculations

Cash Purchase

In the case of the cash purchase

$24,000 is withdrawn from the account since 20% is immediately withheld, resulting in $20,000 used to pay for the car at once.

In this case, there's the income tax as one factor.

There's the immediate hit to the account resulting in a decreased SWR monthly:

$200,000 * 4% = $8,000/yr = $667/month

$176,000 * 4% = $7,040/yr = $587/month

$80 less per month of average income

There's also the opportunity cost of the $24,000 not growing anymore for, say 30 years.

$24,000 @ 7% interest for 30 years = ~$194,000

Finance

In the case of financing the purchase

$5,000 is withdrawn from the account since 20% is immediately withheld, resulting in $4,000 used for the downpayment on the auto loan.

A rate of 5% APR

In this case, there's less immediately lost to tax, and SWR is impacted less.

$200,000 * 4% = $8,000/yr = $667/month

$195,000 * 4% = $7,800/yr = $650/month

$17 less per month of average income

But it is now balanced by the car payment:

$20,000 loan

Term length: 60 months

Interest rate: 5%

Down payment: $4,000

Results in:

$372/month payment for 5 years

$2,371 total interest paid

So a total less in monthly income:

$650 - $372 = $278 monthly income for 5 years. But the full SWR rate after that

Problems

This is where I get lost:

I'm not sure how to calculate the opportunity cost lost

I also understand that the income used to pay the car note will have had income tax applied to it as well

Conclusion

If anyone else has done this calculation or if the whole SWR is irrelevant and I should just look at any old "cash vs loan" calculator to decide.