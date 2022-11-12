2

Let's say hypothetically you buy 100 shares of company XYZ today @ $150 per share.

You believe in this company and intend to hold the 100 shares indefinitely.

After a short time, the share price drastically drops to $100 per share.

Is it better to realize the loss and buy back in at the lower price or just hold it?

  • 2
    You mean sell the shares for the price and then buy the exact same shares for the exact same price? What do you expect this to accomplish, apart from wasting two transaction fees?
    – user253751
    yesterday
    depends on taxes, mostly, no?
    – njzk2
    23 hours ago

Is it better to realize the loss and buy back in at the lower price or just hold it?

I'm not a big fan of hypothetical questions. It depends on what you're trying to optimize for, i.e. taxes or total return. Most investment advisors would tell you "don't let the tax tail wag the investment dog."

There's an opportunity cost to selling with the intent to buy back in at a lower price. What if it recovers as quickly as it dropped? What if it drops further?

Time in the market generally beats timing the market. If you liked the stock at $150 and intend to hold it indefinitely, you should love it at $100 and consider buying more instead of selling.

Adding my comment to the answer:

You can't realistically assume that you're selling and buying at the same price.

Even if you did, what's the point? If you're selling/buying near instantaneously the loss will be disallowed due to the wash sale rule, which prohibits selling an investment for a loss and replacing it with the same or a "substantially identical" investment 30 days before or after the sale.

If you wait long enough, it's virtually impossible to buy back in at the same price. At a minimum, you're crossing the bid-ask spread.

  • 2
    The question is to buy back in at THE lower price, meaning the current lower price, not some future lower price that may or may not be realised. So the advice against trying to time the market (while good) doesn't seem to apply here.
    – NotThatGuy
    yesterday
  • "If you liked the stock at $150 and intend to hold it indefinitely, you should love it at $100" - this is questionable advice (and also not applicable since the question doesn't seem to be about timing the market). In the time between it being at $150 and it dropping to $100, a lot may have changed (not the least of which is a 33% drop in value), to lead to reasonably concluding it's no longer a good investment. But there is good advice beneath the surface: don't panic-sell when the price drops. I prefer what keshlam said: if you'd have bought now at this price, you shouldn't sell.
    – NotThatGuy
    yesterday
    @NotThatGuy you can't realistically assume that you're selling and buying at the same price. Even if you did, what's the point? If you're selling/buying near instantaneously the loss will be disallowed due to the wash sale rule. If you wait long enough, it's virtually impossible to buy back in at the same price. At a minimum, you're crossing the bid-ask spread.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    yesterday
  • @NotThatGuy I agree that a lot may have changed but in that case, why would you buy back the stock if you conclude "it's no longer a good investment"?
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    yesterday
    Your comment would be the real answer to this question. Not everyone knows about the wash sale rule, nor the bid-ask spread (although only the former should really be relevant if you're looking for a tax break on liquid shares).
    – NotThatGuy
    yesterday
If you're asking about taxes, you'd need to specify a country. If you're in the US (based on your profile), you'd have a wash sale unless you bought the shares back more than 30 days later in which case you wouldn't be allowed to deduct the capital loss. So in the US, unless you want to exit the position and stay out for more than 30 days before buying the shares back, you're better off holding the shares.

If you are willing to stay out of the position for more than 30 days, then it can be reduced to a math problem. But you'd need to make guesses about things like what the capital gains tax rate will be when you sell, what discount rate to apply to get the present value of future cash flows, etc. And if you're thinking of holding the shares until you die, potentially you'd never owe capital gains tax...

  • 2
    In the US, it's also a wash sale if you buy replacement shares within 30 days before realizing the loss.
    – Bob Baerker
    yesterday
  • you can't harvest capital losses in the US?
    – njzk2
    23 hours ago
    @njzk2 you can, it's called tax-loss harvesting. However, there are also wash-sale rules.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    23 hours ago
    @njzk2 in the US you can't use a wash sale to claim a capital loss, but when you do finally sell the stock, you can include the wash sale loss(es) and ends up being the same amount, just deferred until the final sale.
    – Travis
    23 hours ago
Rule of thumb: If you would buy the stock if it was offered to you at this new price, you shouldn't be selling it at this price.

Another rule of thumb: Buy low, sell high. If the cost of the stock has dropped, and you believe it will recover, then if anything you should be buying more to take advantage of that recovery.

Improve this answer
If you buy the shares because you believe in the company, then you should actually buy more shares, since the price is now lower, assuming that the company’s fundamentals didn’t change. Share prices fluctuate a lot, so I don’t see any reason to sell it if you are a long-term investor.

That said, there are some other considerations:

  1. Do options help you? For example, you can use the repair strategy, which involves selling two OTM options and buy an ATM option (or an OTM option with lower strike price). It works for US stocks since you have 100 shares, which is the number of shares per option contract.

  2. Does the company pay dividend? If yes, and if the rate meets your expectation, and if you expect the company pays reasonable amount of dividend in future, your investment is still successful.

Improve this answer
  • How are dividends relevant, given that stock prices fall by the amount of the dividend when dividends are paid?
    – Flux
    5 hours ago

