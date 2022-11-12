Is it better to realize the loss and buy back in at the lower price or just hold it?

I'm not a big fan of hypothetical questions. It depends on what you're trying to optimize for, i.e. taxes or total return. Most investment advisors would tell you "don't let the tax tail wag the investment dog."

There's an opportunity cost to selling with the intent to buy back in at a lower price. What if it recovers as quickly as it dropped? What if it drops further?

Time in the market generally beats timing the market. If you liked the stock at $150 and intend to hold it indefinitely, you should love it at $100 and consider buying more instead of selling.

Adding my comment to the answer:

You can't realistically assume that you're selling and buying at the same price.

Even if you did, what's the point? If you're selling/buying near instantaneously the loss will be disallowed due to the wash sale rule, which prohibits selling an investment for a loss and replacing it with the same or a "substantially identical" investment 30 days before or after the sale.

If you wait long enough, it's virtually impossible to buy back in at the same price. At a minimum, you're crossing the bid-ask spread.