Let's say hypothetically you buy 100 shares of company XYZ today @ $150 per share.

You believe in this company and intend to hold the 100 shares indefinitely.

After a short time, the share price drastically drops to $100 per share.

Is it better to realize the loss and buy back in at the lower price or just hold it?

If you're asking about taxes, you'd need to specify a country. If you're in the US (based on your profile), you'd have a wash sale unless you bought the shares back more than 30 days later in which case you wouldn't be allowed to deduct the capital loss. So in the US, unless you want to exit the position and stay out for more than 30 days before buying the shares back, you're better off holding the shares.

If you are willing to stay out of the position for more than 30 days, then it can be reduced to a math problem. But you'd need to make guesses about things like what the capital gains tax rate will be when you sell, what discount rate to apply to get the present value of future cash flows, etc. And if you're thinking of holding the shares until you die, potentially you'd never owe capital gains tax...

