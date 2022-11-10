0

I am a total newbie so this might be a silly question but I am trying to buy US500 and own it like a stock.

The problem is that my broker (XTB) only has option to buy it with margin, leverage is 1:20, and I don't like this because they can automatically close it when US500 drops a lot and I don't deposit more funds and in this scenario I will obivously lose money.

Ideally I'd like to buy and be able to hold it as long as I want without the need to do backup deposits if the price drops really hard but I don't know if this is possible.

TL;DR - Can I buy US500 and own it without worrying about margin calls or broker automatically closing?

Yes, but you'll want to trade an ETF or mutual fund instead of a CFD. See if your broker offers ETFs on that index (I presume the S&P 500) instead of CFDs. If not, look for a more traditional broker that does.

Or, see if they offer "100% margin" as an option, which just means that you'll have to deposit all of the cash upfront (as you would for an ETF purchase).

