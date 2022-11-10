After my divorce I found that I had no credit. So, I began building my credit and am doing quite well with it. I started with a secured card with a low limit (under 1K) several years ago.

When my credit was established enough, I was able to get 4 unsecured cards with large limits (10K+). I then was told that I needed multiple types of credit, so I opened a gas card and a large retail store chain card.

I now have 11 cards and was told that multiple cards do more to hurt my credit than help it? They said I was a risk because I could run all of these cards up and leave the debt. It's now been 4 years.

Should I close the small limit cards and keep the larger ones or just leave them as they are? I pay all of them off every month and never carry a balance.