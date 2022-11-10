Here are the main components of your credit score:

Payment History: 35% Amounts Owed: 30% Length of Credit History: 15% New Credit: 10% Credit Mix: 10%

Having more cards would have this impact:

Increase your total available credit, which assuming you don't charge up those cards would give you a lower total credit utilization (help)

Shorten the average age of your accounts - Assuming they are new cards (hurt)

In the end, you are probably micro-managing your credit score if you are opening more cards just to manipulate your score. Open the cards you need and worry about credit as a secondary concern only if there is a problem. Don't let the cart pull the horse.