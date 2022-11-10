0

My friend invested in a 10 year plan where he pays a yearly premium of 30,000 for 5 years and keeps the money for another 5 years (He cannot withdraw the money for this period). After 10 years, if he receives a total sum of 250,000 - was his money protected against the inflation, considering the average inflation of the country is 6%?

Here's how I tried to calculate:

Interest = (P*R*T)/100
Interest in this case is lump sum received - invested value
i.e 250,000 - 150,000 = 100,000

100000 = (150000 * R * 10)/100
R = 6.66%

So, he beats the inflation by 0.66%?

I have a feeling that my logic is horribly flawed which is why I'm here. Because of the compounding nature of inflation should I even use the formula for the simple interest? Or should it be compound interest's?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.