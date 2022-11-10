My friend invested in a 10 year plan where he pays a yearly premium of 30,000 for 5 years and keeps the money for another 5 years (He cannot withdraw the money for this period). After 10 years, if he receives a total sum of 250,000 - was his money protected against the inflation, considering the average inflation of the country is 6%?

Here's how I tried to calculate:

Interest = (P*R*T)/100 Interest in this case is lump sum received - invested value i.e 250,000 - 150,000 = 100,000 100000 = (150000 * R * 10)/100 R = 6.66%

So, he beats the inflation by 0.66%?

I have a feeling that my logic is horribly flawed which is why I'm here. Because of the compounding nature of inflation should I even use the formula for the simple interest? Or should it be compound interest's?