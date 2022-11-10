My friend invested in a 10 year plan where he pays a yearly premium of 30,000 for 5 years and keeps the money for another 5 years (He cannot withdraw the money for this period). After 10 years, if he receives a total sum of 250,000 - was his money protected against the inflation, considering the average inflation of the country is 6%?
Here's how I tried to calculate:
Interest = (P*R*T)/100
Interest in this case is lump sum received - invested value
i.e 250,000 - 150,000 = 100,000
100000 = (150000 * R * 10)/100
R = 6.66%
So, he beats the inflation by 0.66%?
I have a feeling that my logic is horribly flawed which is why I'm here. Because of the compounding nature of inflation should I even use the formula for the simple interest? Or should it be compound interest's?