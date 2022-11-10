Everyone has financial difficulties. They can appear unexpectedly when you least expect it, prompting you to borrow funds to meet your immediate needs. A loan against shares is one of your funding sources, and it is the best choice if you do not want to compromise your long-term investment portfolio. In a moment, we'll discuss the advantages of these loans when applied online for common people.

Advantages of applying for a loan against shares online

One can apply easily from home: Why spend the whole day standing in queues, appealing with loan officials who may still refuse your application despite your best attempts? You can qualify for a home loan secured by shares without entering your house. All you require: Your KYC papers, which you may submit digitally You will need your computer or phone in addition to internet access. Loan against shares application process is fully automated, enabling you to request for a loan from anywhere, at any moment.

There is no actual physical submission: You can get a loan against your shares without contacting a bank or other financial institution. All required documents can be submitted and uploaded online.

24/7 Availability: Indian Banks or financial institutions operate from 10 AM to 6 PM, hence, any borrower must visit the bank or other financial institution in the given time for applying for a loan against shares. But, if a borrower is interested in applying for LAS online, then, he/she can easily apply at any time. Online facilities never pose any time limitations. Many LAS providers offer 24/7 assistance.

Process is faster: This can be one of the major benefits of applying LAS online. In terms of application and approval process, applying for LAS online is faster. The application process just takes three steps like getting a quotation, comparing lenders and finally applying lenders.

Minimum documents required: In case of applying for LAS online, one just needs a few documents. Signature Proof, IT returns for the past 2 years, Address proof and ID proof are important in case of Corporate application.

Conclusion Anyone who needs money quickly but has a poor credit history, a limited number of shareholders, or is seeking the highest loan value is qualified for loans against shares.

