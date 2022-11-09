I want to make sure that I understand the accounting when it comes to stock buy backs and the book value of a company. Imagine the XYZ (a made up name) is trading at $200 per share. Its books value per share is $50 per share. The company then decides to buy back 10 shares at $200. For accounting purposes you are paying $150 a share more than book value hence the book value of the company will go down by $1500. How much the book value per share goes down will be a function of how many shares are outstanding. Do I have that right?