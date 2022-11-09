If a person asks their employer to direct deposit their income into their relative's account, would the IRS or their relative's bank say anything?
Assume they still leave enough money in their own bank to pay their taxes.
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If a person asks their employer to direct deposit their income into their relative's account, would the IRS or their relative's bank say anything?
Assume they still leave enough money in their own bank to pay their taxes.
Lets us start with the assumption that you can get the system to do this. You would have to supply your employer with the proper paperwork. If the name on the account doesn't match, we will assume that this can be solved.
The IRS wouldn't care. The pay is connected to the employees social security number. That is how the employer will notify the IRS via the W-2. The intermediate and final destination of the funds don't change the state, local, or federal taxes.
The bank will accept the funds and place them into the specified account, as long as information matches.