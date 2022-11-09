Lets us start with the assumption that you can get the system to do this. You would have to supply your employer with the proper paperwork. If the name on the account doesn't match, we will assume that this can be solved.

The IRS wouldn't care. The pay is connected to the employees social security number. That is how the employer will notify the IRS via the W-2. The intermediate and final destination of the funds don't change the state, local, or federal taxes.

The bank will accept the funds and place them into the specified account, as long as information matches.