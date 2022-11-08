Maybe my question is trivial but I can't find an answer on the internet.

After reading a lot about personal finance I deducted that I should hold S&P500 or World ETF for the long term, at least 5 or 10 years.

However, I still have a question about all of that. We hold ETF because companies will eventually fail in their business some day, they will be replaced by better company in the ETF and that diversifies a lot for you. Also, if you bet on a single company, there is a high chance that it will go bankruptcy some day.

So I don't get why you could not short, let us say 20 or 50 companies, that you consider to be bad (or even good actually, as it is like casino and you are not someone capable of predicting what companies are good in the future), not necessarily in the S&P 500. Aren't you likely to have let's say 19 out of those companies that will go down in the long run?

Is this strategy not profitable because of the interest rate of the short position? Or is it because of the inflation and the circulating amount of money that increases? There will be more and more money around and stock will be positively affected by that? I have several hypothesis without being able to prove one. Maybe it is something else I do not know yet!