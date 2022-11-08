Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 46 mins ago. Improve this question

With Facebook pivoting heavily to the Metaverse, their core business stagnating and new competitors in the social media space eating some of their lunch (i.e. Tiktok), it's currently trading lower than their price more than 5 years ago.

Rumor has it they're about to go through their first mass layoffs ever in their 18-year history.

Would you consider buying $FB as it currently looks grossly undervalued?

if yes, why?

if not, why?

Obviously, I won't consider any response to be financial advice, I just want to understand how people are feeling about the upside to owning that stock