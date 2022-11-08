Having a look at: macrotrends

I do not really know much about finance. Though it puzzled me that in the waves of layoffs at FB, Twitter and other big techs, many article over the webs seem to worry about google by association.

Basically, the company capitalised over the covid period. Most of its extra gross earnings have been preserved, but it was over-optimistic in its spending. Making the net revenue go down once covid was over and macro-economics wind were opposite. Even though, these net revenues are still very much positive and nearly twice as much as pre-covid...

Revenue and gross profit are still increasing by significant amount.

Net income over 12 months at end of September is twice more than year 2019

Earning per share is still 1.06/88.65 ~ 1.2% of its value

Google share in Active Monthly User for search is still ahead of competition by a solid margin

Hardware departments revenue are consistently getting better (ex: Pixel)

Are these articles over pessimistic? Or can somebody understanding more than me explain to me why would google consider layoffs? Or be considered by any mean to have a "hard time"?