Several people in my family are fearful of upcoming high inflation, perhaps due to the relatively high US inflation figures reported in the last few months (8%+). They think that the US inflation rate will be about 8% for the next few years. This prompted me to investigate the yield spread between 5-year Treasury bonds and 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). This is a chart of the 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate obtained from the St. Louis Fed's website:

The spread on 2022-11-07 is 2.67. Does this mean that the market is now expecting inflation to be 2.67% per year over the next 5 years? When I mentioned the 2.67% figure, people in my family were surprised and said that it was "too low". Is it possible that I may be missing something that may affect the interpretation that 2.67% is the expected inflation rate? Is it possible that the true inflation expectations may be higher than what the yield spread is?