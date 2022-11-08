I have split the following portfolio of 20 stocks into 4 quartiles by say market cap. My main question is how would you calculate the Quartile return? Would you rescale the weights within each group so that they add upto 100%, or would you use the actual old market cap weights? If you treat each quartile as a sub-portfolio of stocks then may be rescaling the weights makes sense.
|Stocks
|Weight
|Return
|Quartile
|Wgt Returns?
|Rescaled-Weights?
|AAPL
|10.4%
|4.2%
|1
|0.44%
|25.12%
|MSFT
|8.7%
|2.6%
|1
|0.23%
|21.01%
|AMZN
|8%
|-2.5%
|1
|-0.2%
|19.32%
|META
|7.8%
|-10%
|1
|-0.78%
|18.84%
|VZ
|6.5%
|8%
|1
|0.52%
|15.7%
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|COP
|3%
|-2.6%
|4
|-0.08%
|42.55%
|BP
|2%
|3%
|4
|0.06%
|28.37%
|BBB
|1.5%
|5%
|4
|0.08%
|21.28%
|TGT
|0.45%
|4.3%
|4
|0.02%
|6.38%
|DLTR
|0.1%
|-10%
|4
|-0.01%
|1.42%