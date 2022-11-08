I have split the following portfolio of 20 stocks into 4 quartiles by say market cap. My main question is how would you calculate the Quartile return? Would you rescale the weights within each group so that they add upto 100%, or would you use the actual old market cap weights? If you treat each quartile as a sub-portfolio of stocks then may be rescaling the weights makes sense.

Stocks Weight Return Quartile Wgt Returns? Rescaled-Weights? AAPL 10.4% 4.2% 1 0.44% 25.12% MSFT 8.7% 2.6% 1 0.23% 21.01% AMZN 8% -2.5% 1 -0.2% 19.32% META 7.8% -10% 1 -0.78% 18.84% VZ 6.5% 8% 1 0.52% 15.7% ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... COP 3% -2.6% 4 -0.08% 42.55% BP 2% 3% 4 0.06% 28.37% BBB 1.5% 5% 4 0.08% 21.28% TGT 0.45% 4.3% 4 0.02% 6.38% DLTR 0.1% -10% 4 -0.01% 1.42%