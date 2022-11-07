Never-traded-an-individual-bond here:

If I look up US Treasury bonds with upcoming maturity dates on my broker's website, I find that the bonds with CUSIP 912828V80 and

912828B25 have respective yield-to-worst of 4.848% and 1.993%, respectively, both maturing on 1/15/2024.

The gap is because the second bond is a TIPS. My understanding is that, if I bought 912828B25 today and held to maturity, I'd earn 1.993% plus the total increasing in the CPI between now and the maturity date (or maybe it's 1.01993*(1+CPI), or something; this part doesn't really change anything.) In the previous year, CPI increased a bit over 8%; certainly that's likely to be lower over the next year, but I'd be surprised if it were as low as 4.848-1.993=2.855%. Is that really what the market's predicting, or am I misinterpreting something?