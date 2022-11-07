1

In the US on the SEC website (https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch) it is possible to access the filings of publicly traded companies (e.g., 10Q or 10K filings together with other disclosures).

I have been desperately searching for an equivalent site for public Swiss companies, but failed to find one. I checked the site of the Swiss stock exchange (https://www.six-group.com/en/products-services/the-swiss-stock-exchange.html) as well as the Swiss regulatory authority for markets (FINMA, comparable to the SEC, available at https://www.finma.ch/en). I even wrote FINMA but received no answer unfortunately.

It is important to me that the reports be audited and in an official, standardized format. The only yearly reports I can find are the ones companies post voluntarily on their website and they resemble more marketing material than detailed financial statements.

I assume in most developed markets companies have to publish this information due to regulation (like in the US) so it should be obtainable in Switzerland too. Any idea (e.g,. link, contact address, anything) where I could find it? It is okay if I would have to pay for it, but I do not have the means for expensive data sources (e.g., Bloomberg).

Thank you so much for any help you can offer.

  • The EDGAR database is relatively unusual in its centralization and the relatively regular format of its data. There is no equivalent in most countries.
    – Flux
    31 mins ago
  • "The only yearly reports I can find are the ones companies post voluntarily on their website and they resemble more marketing material than detailed financial statements." — Could you provide links to some examples?
    – Flux
    29 mins ago
  • Yes unfortunately it seems so :( Really wish I was able to access the same data in Switzerland, as some of the companies here fit quite well with my investment criteria. One example would be Lindt with the report here (reports.lindt-spruengli.com/annual-report-2021/services/…), as you can see most of it is marketing and I don't think it was audited.
    – davidsawyer
    11 mins ago
  • Okay, correction, I think it may have been audited by Pwc. Nonetheless, I would prefer viewing more standardized reports submitted to a financial authority.
    – davidsawyer
    7 mins ago

