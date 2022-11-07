I'm an absolute beginner to investing. I'm currently looking into the "iShares Core MSCI World UCITS" ETF tracking the MSCI World Index.

The iShares Website shows how over the past 5 years the ETFs value moved exactly the same as the underlying index, increasing by 31%:

Business Insider contradicts this, saying the index only went up 23%:

I looked up the ETFs identifier (IE00B4L5Y983) on my banks website. Their 5-year-chart shows a price increase from 45 to 71 EUR, about 57%:

What is going on here? I know there will be slight inaccuracies between different exchanges and the ETF versus the actual Index. But 23% and 57% is a huge difference!