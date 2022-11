I do not want to pay the absurd currency conversion fees. My country of residence is Canada but I often travel abroad to the EU and to Latin America.

I was hoping to be able to open an online bank account and transfer money from my canadian bank to the online bank using a low fee international money transfer company but ofcourse the two online banks that I know, n26 and revolute, are not operating in Canada.

What options are available for me? Am I approaching this problem from the wrong side?