Suppose a non-resident alien investor has a US brokerage account at a US stock brokerage firm that has access to many foreign stock markets. The investor uses the US brokerage account to buy shares of non-US companies listed on foreign stock exchanges (e.g. Tokyo Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange). Would the foreign shares be subject to US estate taxes?

Would the answer be different if the investor has a US brokerage account that only allows the buying of foreign shares through OTC "F Shares"/"Ordinary Shares"? Would F shares held by the investor be subject to US estate taxes?