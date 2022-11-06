0

What does these codes mean on Illinois's financial data found in https://illinoiscomptroller.gov/constituent-services/local-government/local-government-division/financial-databases/? enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
Claire is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Claire is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.