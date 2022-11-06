When buying stock in a company, investors obviously hope that the stock will go up in value. Some might be expecting a rise the next day, while others are looking years down the road. I might expect Google to drop in the next month, but be fairly confident it rise over the next ten years. A long-term investor might buy when a short-term investor sells, consequently.

What time frame of investment controls the majority of stock market movement? If the market goes up or down, is that primarily due to guesses on one-day, one-month, one-quarter, one-year, or one-decade projections, or some combination thereof? I doubt that there is a specific answer, but a range would be helpful. My goal is to understand the driving factors behind the majority of market movement.