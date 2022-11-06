I am part of a 2-person private limited Indian company. I am both shareholder, as well as contractor for a project executed by the company. All money received in India from a foreign customer was paid out as contractor fees. However I also have tax withheld in the foreign country (10% of the amount that would have otherwise been sent to India).

In the previously financial year, my CA declared this amount as 'Trade Receivables' and I could not follow up properly with the Indian Income tax department. Now they will redeclare it as 'TDS receivable'.

But still this amount is shown by them under 'assets' rather than 'income'.

Is this correct? I am worried that the Income tax department will say that asset is not income and therefore does not contribute to profit. I want to declare all the TDS receivable as company profit rather than going to offset contractor fees (I'm both shareholder and contractor), so that the government of India will be maximally incentivized to get into action to get the withheld amount back to India. Then government can tax that profit, but at least the profit after tax should go to the shareholders.