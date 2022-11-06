I need advice on reorganizing my portfolio to sustain myself and my dependents until their demise.

I live in India. I am in my mid-20s and have 3-4 dependents. I have my own house (no mortgage), a few vehicles with low maintenance charges, half a million in Crypto (OG, Diamond Hands), around $30K in gold, about $20K in stocks, and some land worth about $30K.

In terms of income, I have a job that pays me around $6K monthly, and half of my crypto portfolio is staked in one way or another, earning me another $1-2K monthly, depending on the price swings. And less than $100 annually through any dividends/interests, etc. I have no debts.

I want a more balanced portfolio with more stocks, bonds, gold, real estate, etc. And have a monthly income of at least $1K (post tax, 30% tax bracket nowadays) for the coming future, even if I quit my job, or there is a crypto winter, or the stock/bond market is down. Around $1K is the maximum I spend a month (including my and my dependent's expenses) on average.

Where I live, having a good financial planner is hard to get, who doesn't get spooked by learning about Crypto, as that is the majority of the portfolio for now. What are good ways of planning that? Any advice/suggestions on how to do it?

Best Case Scenario: Appreciate the assets by 5-10% yearly (on top of inflation).

Realistic (hopefully) Scenario: Appreciate the assets by 1-2% yearly (on top of inflation)

Worst Case Scenario: Beat the inflation at least.