I have been talking to this guy for over a month, he’s in love… he asked me to open a bank account so the company can put money in to pay his workers on the oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico and the company wants online access to verify the money can be paid out… I feel really uncomfortable with this because you have to put your ssn to open an account. He said he only trust me with the funds and that once in he will give me the guy’s information to pay them their wages… he wants me to fill in for his account manager
I have a guy asking me to open a bank account so he can pay his workers on the rig, his account manager is off because of a family emergency
-
2Sorry to say, this is obviously a scam.– glibdud29 mins ago
-
3This is a scam. The person you are talking to is not real, any connection you feel is unfortunately manipulation from likely several people who are part of an organized crime ring. There is no legitimate need for someone to use someone else in this way to create an account on their behalf.– Grade 'Eh' Bacon24 mins ago
-
1Does this answer your question? Is it a scam when a contract employer asks me to forward money to other workers through my bank?– Grade 'Eh' Bacon8 mins ago
-
1Note there are some differences in the way the scam worked compared to the linked duplicate - but the core result is the same, and the points made in the answer there apply to your situation. Note also that it is common for these scams to mention 'oil rigs', partly because it is a simple cover for why they might lose contact for periods of time, or why it might seem they are in a difficult / emergency situation.– Grade 'Eh' Bacon7 mins ago
-
Final comment to add as a side note - don't feel bad you were tricked by scammers - this is the full time job of many individuals working together, they know all the tricks in the book. You did well to pause when things felt fishy. However, you should also know that now that they 'almost' scammed you, any contact details you provided over the course of your conversations, should be considered compromised. They will pass your phone #/ email address etc. amongst themselves so that other people who run other types of scams will try to scam you. This is a warning to be on high alert in the future.– Grade 'Eh' Bacon1 min ago