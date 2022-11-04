I have been talking to this guy for over a month, he’s in love… he asked me to open a bank account so the company can put money in to pay his workers on the oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico and the company wants online access to verify the money can be paid out… I feel really uncomfortable with this because you have to put your ssn to open an account. He said he only trust me with the funds and that once in he will give me the guy’s information to pay them their wages… he wants me to fill in for his account manager