If a company has in total 20 shares, selling at the original price with $100 each.

An user A buys 10 shares and an user B buys 10 shares (which makes half). Then each individual pays will real life money for $1000 their shares (so $2000 in total). The real money should go to some bank account.

If user (A) make an order, bid for $80 a share. User (B) agreed that price and sells at low price and the stocks go down. (A) pays from his pocket and this money goes directly to (B). (B) earn back 10*80 = $800.

So we have a pool money of $2000 (in some back account) + $800 (in B's pocket) = $2800 worth in real life money exchanged!

(A) now holds 20 shares * $80 = $1600 worth (B) now holds $800 as real life money

The total makes 2800-1600-800=400

So where does the lost money of $400 goes?

On the contrary, if the (A) is willing to buy at the price $120 per share, the stocks goes up. We now have 2000+1200=$3200 of real life money exchanged.

(A) now holds 20 shares * $120 = $2400 worth
(B) now holds $1200 as real life money

The total makes 3200-2400-1200=-400

So where does the virtual extra money of $400 comes from? (because material can't pop out of existence, the real life money is still put somewhere)

    As a side note to my answer, this is the part where you have a logical error in your understanding: "(because material can't pop out of existence, the real life money is still put somewhere)" No, money is not 'put aside' anywhere to represent the value of those stocks. If you are a woodworker, and you buy $100 of lumber, and build a table worth $200, there is no magic $200 of cash set aside anywhere. The value of the wood has increased because of your labour. Just like the value of a company's stock may change based on changing economic events [like Apple releasing a new unexpected product].
The price of a stock is not 'real' in the sense that it represents a guaranteed value. The price of a stock is simply the last agreed price where someone wanted to buy, and someone wanted to sell. If the buyer overpaid, then they wasted that money by paying too much. If the buyer underpaid, then they 'cheated' the seller out of value.

Forget about 'where the money went' with stock. What if I bought a pizza for $20, and sold it to you for $15. What happened to that '$5'? Well, I thought I had an 'asset' worth $20, but since I gave it up for only $15, somewhere between buying the pizza and selling it to you, the value of the pizza dropped by $5.

What if I bought a pizza for $20, and sold it to you for $10,000. How did that value get created? Either I underpaid at the store, or I conned you into paying more than it was worth, or the value of the pizza increased between those times. Now what if I bought 3 pizzas for $20 each, and sold one to you for $10,000. Do I now have 2 pizzas worth $20,000, + $10k in cash from you? You could say that I 'created $20k in value' out of thin air, but what really happened is there was a reassessment of what my pizza was worth. And that extra pizza value I have is only worth $20k, if I can get someone to buy it for that much.

Similarly, the last price of a share sale is only reflective of the actual value of those shares, if the price paid was fair. For most high volume stocks, prices don't move much between trades. But for low-liquidity stocks [that trade infrequently], the last trade might not reflect current value, and you can't "manipulate" the price into something different buy trading for the 'wrong' price, because that value is only true if someone else would also pay that price.

A stock's price is based on what people think the company (or the stock, at least) will be worth in the future. So the change in value, in some sense, is borrowed from the future.

Note that this produces some unintuitive behavior. People may buy stock with the expectation that the company will make a certain amount of profit, and what they pay for the stock is affected by that. If the company then announces profits which, while good, aren't as good as expected, the perceived value of a share of the company drops from that earlier estimate and the stock price drops with it. Stock movement isn't tied to good news, but to how that compares with expected news. Which illustrates the borrowed-from-the-future effect, and shows that it works both for gain and loss.

