I'm a novice to investing and I came across this investopedia article which says

However, short selling through ETFs is preferable to shorting individual stocks because of the lower risk of a short squeeze—a trading scenario in which a security or commodity that has been heavily shorted spikes higher

I don't understand why this is, if a couple of like minded investors decide to short an etf which is at the top of the sector it is tied to, There are plenty of opportunities for short squeeze.