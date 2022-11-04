I am having a hard time finding books/materials that would teach yield curve pricing using real-world problems/examples

I would like to understand if can I use the below treasury yield data (I believe those are spot rates, also called) to price any treasury bond matching the maturity?

say; I want to price a bond maturing in exactly 2 years as of Nov/03/2022,

I take the below zero yields/spot rates,

discount principal+coupon at the 2 year yield, 1st coupon at the 6mon yield, 2nd coupon at the 12 mon yield, and the 3rd coupon at 18 mon yield? all from the picture below.

https://home.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/interest-rates/TextView?type=daily_treasury_yield_curve&field_tdr_date_value=2020

treasury par yields as of 11/03/2022