If a Buyer submits an order for buy price of $10 and a Seller submits an order to sell at $8 - does the price sell at the Buy or the Sell price?
That depends on the order of the orders.
If the buyer submits first, there is a buy order of $10 in the order book, and the sell order gets fulfilled immediately at $10.
If the seller submits first, there is a sell order of $8 in the order book, and the buy order gets fulfilled immediately at $8.