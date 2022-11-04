0

If a Buyer submits an order for buy price of $10 and a Seller submits an order to sell at $8 - does the price sell at the Buy or the Sell price?

That depends on the order of the orders.

If the buyer submits first, there is a buy order of $10 in the order book, and the sell order gets fulfilled immediately at $10.

If the seller submits first, there is a sell order of $8 in the order book, and the buy order gets fulfilled immediately at $8.

