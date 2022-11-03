A friend received this probably fraud email and asked me several questions about it:

Coucou, mon message est-il parvenu?

Which is French (we are French) for:

Hi, is my message arrived?

There was no attached content to this short email.

The two questions my friend asks:

What does the sender is trying to do? Gain confiance with an answer?

Most importantly, who was hacked? The relative of my friend who the hacker falsely uses his name with a similar and wrong email address, my friend who the hacker knows the email, both of them, or none of them?

I saw many interesting questions about scams in finance.SE, which were often related to illegally get money, and there is a tag scams, but if you think my question is not appropriate because this is not scam (are at least unless my friend answers), or this is not related to personal finance yet, or something else I missed, please pardon me for asking the wrong place!