0

I am a permanent resident in Italy and I'm starting to make a long term investment of monthly fixed purchases (10+ years) in Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD Acc (IE00BFMXXD54).

I am using a broker and bank in the Netherlands.

When I search on their platform I get the following results, which I'm assuming is the same fund/index on different exchanges:

TDG, XET, MIL.

There are others in different currencies, but I'm also assuming its best to invest in the EUR listings.

Is there any real difference or consideration I should make between these? My initial reaction is that I'm based in Italy so it would make sense to use MIL.

Any insights would be helpful.

Improve this question
New contributor
alexmcfarlane is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

alexmcfarlane is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy