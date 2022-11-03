I am a permanent resident in Italy and I'm starting to make a long term investment of monthly fixed purchases (10+ years) in Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF USD Acc (IE00BFMXXD54).

I am using a broker and bank in the Netherlands.

When I search on their platform I get the following results, which I'm assuming is the same fund/index on different exchanges:

TDG, XET, MIL.

There are others in different currencies, but I'm also assuming its best to invest in the EUR listings.

Is there any real difference or consideration I should make between these? My initial reaction is that I'm based in Italy so it would make sense to use MIL.

Any insights would be helpful.