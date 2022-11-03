According to the factsheet of Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (Accumulating), there are four official listings of the ETF:
|Stock exchange
|Currency
|Ticker
|London Stock Exchange
|USD
|VUAG
|London Stock Exchange
|EUR
|VUAA
|Deutsche Börse
|EUR
|VUAA
|Borsa Italiana S.p.A.
|EUR
|VUAA
Which one you choose will depend on the following considerations:
- Which stock exchange does your stock broker support?
- Which currency is most convenient for you? If you have EUR or have income in EUR, then you may choose to buy in EUR, so that you would not have to convert your money into USD. This will save you the currency conversion fees.
- Which one would result in the lowest stock brokerage commissions? This varies by stock brokerage, and by stock exchange.
There may be other country-specific considerations (e.g. tax), but the ones above are reasonably universal.
Another possible consideration is your familiarity with the jurisdiction's tax and securities regulations, and your ability to keep track of changes (e.g. through news articles, or through conversations with other people). For example, I am more familiar with UK regulations, and I can read English better than other European languages. Therefore, I often choose London Stock Exchange listings.
I have previously answered a similar question about the purchase of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE Arca: VOO, US9229083632) by a US non-resident alien: From which Stock Exchange should I buy ETFs?