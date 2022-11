So in summary, should I invest heavily in bonds now, and remove most/all of my holdings in stocks? And then when the market seems like it's going back up, I can then invest in stocks?

what you are trying to do is time the market. You see that investment type X has been dropping, but investment type Y is going up. So you are wanting to switch from a stock heavy max to a bond heavy mix. Then switch when things look different.

Timing the market works best if you guess right both times. Too bad you know the peak/bottom only after it has passed.

Don't make big moves based on what everybody else is doing.

You should pick a mix based on your age, goals, and risk tolerance. Then don't panic when one part of the mix isn't going up. That will move your mix away from your goals. That is what periodic re-balancing is supposed to address. It brings you back to your planned mix.