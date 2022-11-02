I don't know much about finance, but I do know that:

to combat inflation, the federal reserve is raising interest rates, which means the fixed rate I receive on a bond like a treasury note also goes up, and therefore becomes a better investment the rising interest rates will lead to a recession or slowdown of the economy, thus making stocks less likely to give a good return

So in summary, should I invest heavily in bonds now, and remove most/all of my holdings in stocks? And then when the market seems like it's going back up, I can then invest in stocks?

Note that whenever I say "bonds" or "stocks", I'm always talking about index funds. I never pick individual bonds or individual stocks, I'm too dumb for that.