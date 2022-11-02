0

Current I bond annualized rate is 6.89%. How much interest will accrue in the next 6 months on a $10,000 purchase. Note 6.89% is not what will be earned in a year since the next 6 months will have a different CPI-U (likely lower).

Improve this question
New contributor
Jim G is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Jim G is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.