0

It seems like given the lower volatility of bonds and the prospect of equivalent return, bonds are the better deal. Am I missing something?

Improve this question
New contributor
Paul Z is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Paul Z is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.