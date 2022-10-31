I was wondering what is the reasonable time frame when ordinary investors receive the money from a sale of a company that is acquired to become private. I see Twitter was acquired on Thursday (Oct 27, 2022), but no funds have been received.

I see a news item that says

Shareholders will receive $54.20 per share of stock when all the paperwork is filed

But it is not clear how many days to be exact ? Suppose an investor needs money for another trade or needs to withdraw funds, how can one plan for that?